How you can help those affected by Hampton Roads tornadoes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Looking to find a way to help those affected by Friday’s severe weather?

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is accepting donations to the Virginia Disaster Relief Fund.

Donations help voluntary organizations with money to provide tarps and supplies needed to help damaged secure homes.

Click here for information on how to donate.

Volunteers from United Methodist Committee on Relief, Operation Blessing, Grace Bible Church and Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Workforce worked in neighborhoods affected by the storm to assist with debris removal and providing tarps for residents who have damaged roofs.

More than 200 homes were damaged by the tornadoes.

Citizens who suffered storm damage should call 311 to report damages so the city can provide resources and assistance.

National Weather Service investigators confirmed that at least 3 tornadoes hit the area Friday, including a powerful EF2 in Virginia Beach.