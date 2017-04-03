Frank Mason III, of Petersburg, wins Naismith Trophy

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It has been a dream season for Petersburg native and University of Kansas guard Frank Mason III.

Mason was awarded the James A. Naismith Trophy Sunday at the Final Four in Arizona.

The Naismith award is given to college basketball’s player of the year.

Mason had previously won the Associated Press Player of the Year in college basketball.

Mason led the Kansas Jayhawks to a 31-5 record and the team’s 13th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship.

The senior point guard averaged 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from 3-point range.

There is one more award left for Mason to win.

The John R. Wooden Award®, given to the men’s most outstanding college basketball player, will be announced April 7.