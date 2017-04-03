Employee looks for check weeks after it was deposited into the wrong account

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – An employee of SMG, an entertainment management company, contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers after her paycheck was deposited into the wrong account.

Dathene Flowers works two jobs to keep herself afloat. She has worked part time for SMG for three years and said every hour counts, and every dollar earned is needed.

She worked some hours at SMG two months ago, didn’t get paid and said her money ended up in a stranger’s bank account.

“I need my money to pay my bills, period,” Flowers said. “Who's going to work and doesn’t get paid for it? It's what I want to know. I've been waiting a whole month.”

She said the first issue was a check that got lost in the mail.

“I went to pick up the check and they said they mailed it. I never got it. I called and someone told me it was in the mail, but it never came,” Flowers explained.

She also said at one point she received an email from a company official explaining to her that SMG mistakenly put her paycheck in someone else’s bank account via direct deposit.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers contacted SMG and Regional General Manager Dolly Vogt said there were a few issues surrounding this mishap.

Flowers works in two facilities and is on two different payrolls. There was an error on SMG’s end and on Flowers’ part.

Vogt said when Flowers gave her address to the company, she didn’t include her apartment number.

That’s how one check was lost in the mail. She has since received that one.

The other issue, the erroneous direct deposit was a clerical error, but the company fixed it.

Vogt said the second check was mailed to Flowers late last week and she should receive it any day now.

Vogt says their company has around 300 employees and this was an isolated incident.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.