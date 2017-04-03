Courthouse Creek Cider to reopen after fire

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Goochland couple who lost their home to a massive fire said they were grateful for the outpouring of love and support for their community. While Friday morning’s fire burned Eric and Liza Cioffi’s home to the ground, it spared their adjoining business — Courthouse Creek Cider.

“We are all okay. We are heartbroken about the loss of our dogs and cats, and are struggling to get over that last minute decision to leave them inside because of the rain. We loved them so very much,” the couple posted on Facebook. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support. We are so very lucky, and gratitude fails to express how we feel when we think of all of you and the connections we have made. The tasting room will reopen April 22. We love you all.”

Friday’s fire was reported on Maidens Road at about 11:30 a.m.

The home is an rural community and there are no fire hydrants nearby.

Limited staffing during the daytime and the amount of fire on arrival led to the home being burned down to its foundation, a fire official said.

“We count our blessings that we decided to put down roots in Goochland,” Eric Cioffi said via text message. “Amazing people here. Not the best day for us, but grateful nonetheless. We’ll rebuild the house, and carry on with the orchard and cidery.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.