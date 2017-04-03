CBS 6 helps send Richmond students to Atlanta for college tour

RICHMOND, Va. – A group of Richmond students are giving up their Spring Breaks to go on a college tour and learn more about the college experience.

It all started when a group of students at Franklin Military Academy wrote an essay to their math teacher DeWayne Dixon.

The students expressed interest in touring a college campus, specifically Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, where Dixon graduated from.

Morehouse College is a private, all-male, liberal arts, historically African American college. The girls wanted to go Spelman College, the all-female counterpart, but the school doesn’t give tours during founder’s week.

Dixon said as soon as he read the essay; he knew he had to make it happen and raise money for the trip. He said he loved the idea because many of the students have never left the city or state.

When CBS 6 anchor Rob Desir heard about the story, he knew he wanted to pitch in to help make their trip happen.

Rob, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, donated $300 to help give the students the college experience over a three day trip to Atlanta.

“We here at CBS 6 wanted to do what we could, so we wanted to surprise you guys with some money to get down there,” Rob told the students.

During the visit, the students will have a full tour of Morehouse and visit the Coco-Cola headquarters, the Georgia Aquarium and CNN.

“We just hope this plays a little part in your trip and you guys are able to have a great time out there and you guys can learn about going on to the next level, because we know how important it is for you to get that education,” said Rob.

“We want to thank you so much for this opportunity, because it would not have happened if it wasn’t for you,” said Sheron Carter-Gunter, principal at Franklin Military Academy.

“I know you guys are going to do great things, so I hope you guys enjoy your trip,” added Rob.