Missing girl found alive in crashed car; AMBER Alert cancelled

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- An AMBER Alert for a missing 11-year-old girl was cancelled Sunday after police found Arieyana Forney in a car that crashed in Washington, D.C.

The AMBER Alert for Forney was issued Sunday morning when her grandparents were found dead in their Charlotte, North Carolina home and Arieyana was gone.

Three hours after the AMBER alert was issued, a car linked to the case crashed in Washington D.C.

Arieyana's uncle, 36-year-old Curtis Atkinson Jr., was in the car. Police arrested Atkinson and discovered Forney was safe.

Charlotte Police plan to charge Atkinson with his parents' murders, the Charlotte Observer reported.

A motive behind the crime have not yet been released.