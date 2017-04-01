Woman arrested, charged with second degree murder in Henrico stabbing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Friday evening.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Faatima Winston was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally wounding Jovan Hayes. Police confirmed the arrest and said that the next of kin has been notified.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Almond Creek Court at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they found Hayes suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects and the incident is still under investigation.