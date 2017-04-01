Suspicious death investigation underway in Highland Springs neighborhood
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are in the preliminary stages of a death scene investigation after a body was discovered in a Highland Springs neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Green Pasture Road around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the body of an adult female.
The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. Investigators have not yet been able to identify the woman, and her identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story.