Former All-American takes top spot at Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 26,000 runners and walkers participated in the 18th annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond Saturday morning.

In addition to those participants, 1,324 children ages 5-12 took part in the Virginia529 Kids Run.

This year’s race also featured some history as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney became the first sitting Richmond mayor to participate in the race.

This year’s winners for the men’s, women’s and Dash for the Cash races all come from a collegiate sports background.

Complete Monument Avenue 10K Results

Men's Winner

Former Virginia Tech track and field standout Ryan Hagen, 25, edged out runner-up Nick Ciolkowski by three seconds to win the men’s race.

With a time of 30:37, the Waynesboro native improved on his performance last year when he was the runner-up in the 2016 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k.

Hagen, an indoor track All-American while at Virginia Tech, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in physical therapy at Mary Baldwin University.

Women's Winner

Rachel Ward, 27, won her first Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k title with a time of 35:55, beating runner-up Rochelle Sceats by nearly a minute.

The Charlottesville resident is a former standout at the University of Virginia and holds the course record for the Richmond Half Marathon (1:12:23), set in 2015.

Ward is currently enrolled in graduate classes.

Dash for the Cash

For the 10th year in a row the AT&T Dash for the Cash contestant outlasted some of the fastest runners in the world to win the event.

Every year the AT&T Dash for the Cash participant is chosen at random.

This year’s contestant Kathy Hoverman was selected from over 16,000 people registered for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k.

The Bon Air resident took advantage of a 2.6 mile head start and won the event, taking home the $2,500 Dash for the Cash prize.

Hoverman is a former soccer goalkeeper at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.