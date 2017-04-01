× 3 shot at the Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County: Crime Insider

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – At least three people have been shot at the 2nd Annual Spring Fest at the Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County Saturday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The Virginia Motorsports Park is located at 8018 Boydton Plank Road.

Witnesses said after initial shots were fired, EMS personal were dispatched to the scene. Before they arrived, additional shots rang out. It is unclear how many people have been shot at this time.

Investigators have not released any information about the shootings at this time.

Sources say mutual aide from Fort Lee, Petersburg, Chesterfield and Colonial Heights have responded to the scene.

CBS 6 photojournalist Chris Jenkins reports upon arrival there were multiple ambulance lined up and down Route 460.

According to the Virginia Motorsports Park website, the Spring Fest features rappers Lil Boosie, Cardi B, as well as a bike rally and car show.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.