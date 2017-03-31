× Yoga studio and tea bar planned in booming stretch of E. Grace

RICHMOND, Va. — A yoga teacher and a busy local real estate developer have come together in the latest effort to reinvigorate the downtown stretch of East Grace Street.

Natasha Foreman, with her father, Joseph Freeman II, and Duke Dodson of Dodson Property Management, last month purchased a three-story building at 300 E. Grace St. for $343,000.

The 5,000-square-foot property was built in the 1920s and is surrounded by new restaurants, a brewery and rehabbed mixed-use buildings. It will become home to offices for Natasha Foreman’s Lucid Punk Apparel, a studio and tea bar for her Lucid Living yoga and health center, and three apartments on the upper floors.

Foreman’s brand Lucid Living offers services like Thai body work, yoga and Reiki, a form of hands-on therapy, while Lucid Punk Apparel focuses on clothing with positive messaging.

“I travel to different locations to conduct yoga classes, and pretty much run Lucid Punk Apparel from wherever,” Foreman said. “Now, I have a place where I can do so much more, and provide the type of space that I need to offer my services and grow my brand.”

Foreman is set to open in March 2018.

