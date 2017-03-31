VCU basketball player Mo Alie-Cox will work out for NFL teams

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU forward Mo Alie-Cox has been told for years that he would make a great NFL tight end. Now that his VCU career has ended, he’s finally giving it a shot.

Alie-Cox has told NFL teams that he will work out as a tight end on April 11 in Richmond.

The 6-foot-7, 250 pounder has also hired an agent to help him through the pre-draft process.

The VCU senior has the size, quickness, athletic ability that NFL teams covet. He is trying to follow in the footsteps of Jimmy Graham, Antonio Gates, and Julius Thomas as star tight ends who were better known for playing college basketball.

For Alie-Cox, he hasn’t played organized football since his freshman year in high school.

Two years ago, he was even encouraged to explore an opportunity in the NFL by Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten.

Alie-Cox ended his VCU career ranked second in career blocked shots (255) in school history and as a three-time A-10 all-defensive-team pick.

There is no word on how many teams will attend his April on field workout.