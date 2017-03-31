× UFC Gym is ready to rumble on West Broad

RICHMOND, Va. — While hundreds of Richmonders jog down Monument Avenue in the annual 10K run this Saturday, a national gym brand will unleash its octagon in a space along West Broad Street.

UFC Gym is hosting its grand opening ceremony Saturday at 7550 W. Broad St. in the Merchants Walk Shopping Center.

UFC Gym is a national chain of fitness centers backed by Ultimate Fighting Championship, known for its mixed martial arts promotions. The local outpost – the brand’s first in the Richmond area – is owned by entrepreneur James Sinnie, who bought into the UFC franchise and leased the space last summer.

He said he spent more than $1 million to build out and equip the 12,000-square-foot facility, which is decked out in UFC branding, colors and equipment, including punching bags, a 24-foot octagon, weights and cardio equipment.

Sinnie, who previously has organized and emceed area amateur MMA events, said it’s his first foray into franchise ownership, and is taking his own approach to leading a staff of 15.

