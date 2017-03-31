Two high school students dead after Richmond triple shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The two teens involved in a shooting Wednesday have died, police said. At approximately 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of random gunfire in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street in Richmond.

A teenage boy and girl were found shot, and suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

Mikkaisha D. Smoot, 16, of the 2100 block of Deforrest Street, was pronounced dead at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, after being removed from life-support.

Taliek K. Brown, 15, of the 400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard, was pronounced dead Thursday, after being removed from life-support.

An adult woman was also found with an apparent gunshot wound. Her wound was not considered life-threatening. Officials previously indicated that the adult was taking out her trash when she was struck in the crossfire.

All gunshot victims were transported to VCU Medical Center.

Neighbors in Mosby Court reported hearing anywhere from 15 to 20 gunshots. One bullet hit the front door of an apartment with a mother and her children sleeping inside.

Desean Hopson said Brown is his cousin, and Smoot is a good friend.

“I was hurt,” Hopson said. “It`s family, so I’m going to feel some type of way.”

He said he woke up and found out the terrible news through Facebook.

“I was just shocked like, how did it all happen,” Hopson said.

Hopson said he is puzzled why this tragedy happened to them.

“We all grew up together,” he said.

They went to the same school, and Hopson enjoyed Smoot’s company, saying she was fun and “goofy.”

Police would not specify if the teens lived in the housing complex.

Lt. Mike Alston, Sector 113, questioned why the juveniles were out so late at night. He also expressed frustration that few in the neighborhood showed up at a recent police outreach event.

He said that only six residents showed up, and remarked; "that's not a team effort."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.