Improve your overall health with the proper footwear

RICHMOND, Va. - Good health starts from the ground up and if you have been experiencing pain in your neck, back or knees you may want to check your feet. Jonathan Cotten, from The Good Feet Store, along with customer Joe Trice stopped by our studio to explain how their personalized fittings and shoe inserts can help improve your overall health. The Good Feet Store is located at 11573 W. Broad St in Short Pump. For more information you can call 804-364-3338 or visit http://www.goodfeet.com/Richmond. You can also connect with them on Facebook at GoodFeetRichmond.
{THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE}