High wind, hail possible with Friday storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- A wave of heavier rain with some embedded thunder will track across the area Friday morning.

Rain will turn more scattered towards early afternoon, but a cold front will increase the chance of rain and storms again by late afternoon and early Friday evening.

Some of those storms could be strong to severe with high wind gusts and hail.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is extremely low, and depends on a number of factors coming together.

Highs Friday will range from the mid 60s north to the mid 70s south.

Rainfall amounts over 1/2″ are likely with localized totals over one inch.

Rain will exit late Friday evening, and we will dry out overnight with clouds decreasing towards Saturday morning.

Lows will be in the lower 50s.

It will be dry and cool for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k with temperatures in the low/mid 50s.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun during the day with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next system will bring some showers later Monday into early Tuesday.

After highs in the 70s the first half of next week, it will cooler by late-week.

