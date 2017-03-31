Crayola axes ‘dandelion’ from the 24-count crayon box

The hottest news of the week broke a day early: Crayola is retiring the yellowish dandelion crayon from its rainbow of colors.

The company had plans for a big announcement Friday about which crayon would be pulled from its classic box of 24.

Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay pic.twitter.com/RMk6pw3jR2 — Crayola (@Crayola) March 30, 2017

The marketing campaign featured an animated crayon named Dan D., going on adventures and enjoying his golden years.

But before Crayola could give dandelion the pink slip, a Target shopper apparently spotted the announcement on a crayon box in the wild and alerted the internet.

Another spoiler: The packaging on the 120-pack, announcing the retirement, says, “Name the new color for a chance to win!”

Crayola didn’t immediately announce which color would replace dandelion. The company didn’t return messages from CNNMoney.

But it did wax nostalgic with a crayon tribute video.