× Weekend Events: 3K Autism Walk, French Film Festival & Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va.– Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k has been named one of the best races in the country thanks to USA Today. Richmond’s biggest block party is on April 1st. With 30,000 participants. Last day to register is Friday, March 31, 11am – 9pm at the TowneBank Health & Fitness Expo/Packet Pick-Up at the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center.

Saturday, April 1, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Race Day Shuttle Service (advance ticket required)

6:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Times-Dispatch Dress Up & Run Contest check-in

7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Bike valet service available near Laurel and Main Street

7:30 a.m.Blessing of the Runners at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Elephant Auto Insurance Bag Check available near Laurel & Main St.

8 a.m. Virginia529 Kids Run starts on Cathedral Place near Laurel St.

8:30 a.m. Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k START – in waves at Broad St. & Harrison St.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. SUBWAY Post Race Festival

10 a.m. Awards ceremony for overall winners

Details http://www.sportsbackers.org/events/monument-ave-10k/

The JP JumPers and the Richmond Police Department are joining forces for the 3K Autism Awareness Walk and Festival, Sunday, April 2, from 5 pm – 9 pm. Activities start at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 West Broad Street. The 1.8 Mile Walk goes from the Richmond Police Department on Grace Street to the Science Museum. If you can’t walk bring your lawn chair, wear BLUE and cheer on the Walkers as they make it to the Finish Line, Science Museum. The festival will have Food Trucks, Face painting, Bouncy Houses, Music, Vendors and The “All Blue ” photo takes place after the walk on the front steps of the Science Museum. The organization’s primary function is raising funds to support the everyday challenges of the special needs community, families, and other charitable organizations. For more details visit http://www.jpjumpersfoundation.org/index.html.

Altria Theater – Friday, March 31, 7:30 pm Earth, Wind & Fire performs at Altria Theater, Richmond. The group has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, has earned eight Grammy Awards and four American Music Awards and many others. EWF has sold close to 100 million albums and recorded eight #1 R&B singles and eight Double Platinum Top 10 Pop Albums over their long & amazing career. Tickets online at www.altriatheater.com and www.etix.com, by calling (800) 514-3849 or at the Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center box offices. Ticket prices will range from $59 – $125 (plus fees).

Sunday, April 2, 7 pm Johnny Mathis and his Voice of Romance Tour. Celebrating his 61st year in the music industry, he is Columbia Records longest-signed artist. Mathis is best known for hits like “Chances Are,” “Misty”, “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” and more. He has recorded more than 80 albums, 6 Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide. He has 3 songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart, and ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard’s pop album charts. He has received 5 Grammy Nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Tickets online at AltriaTheater.com, etix.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or the Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center Box Offices.

Richmond Coliseum – Saturday, April 1, 7 pm. Charlie Wilson’s “IN IT TO WIN IT” tour with special guests Fantasia & Johnny Gill for an All White Attire Concert. The 11-time Grammy-nominated artist released his new album also titled “In It to Win It,” in February. Wilson’s solo career has landed him six NAACP Image Awards, a Soul Train Icon Award and a 2013 BET Lifetime Achievement Award but before that he spent 43 years as lead singer of The Gap Band. Tickets $112.00, $99.50, $89.50, $79.50 at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the sweetFrog Richmond Coliseum Box Office.