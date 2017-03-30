Sing Like a Hummingbird after eating this cake by ‘Shaynefully Delicious’



RICHMOND, Va. – Resident foodie Shayne Rogers, AKA “Chef Shon-Yay” was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through how to create her signature southern-style Hummingbird Bundt Cake with pineapple and pecans. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

Cake

1 ½ cups chopped pecans

3 cups all purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

3 eggs beaten

4 large bananas, mashed

8 oz crushed pineapple, not drained

¾ cups melted butter

1 ½ tsp vanilla

Butter and flour for bundt pan

Frosting

4 oz cream cheese

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp milk

2 cups powdered sugar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour bundt pan, marthastewart.com has a great tutorial that insures your cake will slide out of pan effortlessly.

Stir together flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. In a medium bowl mix beaten eggs, bananas, pineapple, butter and vanilla. Pour egg mixture into dry ingredients and mix just until moist. Stir in 1 cup of pecans. Scrape batter into prepared bundt pan and bake for about 1 hour. Check the cake after 50 minutes by inserting a skewer into the center of the cake and if it comes out with just a few moist crumbs, the cake is done. Let the cake cool for 15 minutes in the pan on a cooling rack, then invert the cake onto the rack and let it finish cooling completely.

To make the frosting, combine the cream cheese, vanilla and milk with a mixer. Once it is completely combined start adding the sugar half a cup at a time. When all of the sugar is incorporated, turn the mixer to the highest setting and whipped the frosting for five minutes.

Place the cake on a cake stand and drizzle with frosting. Top with remaining half cup of pecans and enjoy!

