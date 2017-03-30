Children killed walking to school bus

*Sing Like a Hummingbird after eating this cake by ‘Shaynefully Delicious’

Posted 12:34 pm, March 30, 2017, by


RICHMOND, Va. – Resident foodie Shayne Rogers, AKA “Chef Shon-Yay” was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through how to create her signature southern-style Hummingbird Bundt Cake with pineapple and pecans. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

Cake

1 ½ cups chopped pecans
3 cups all purpose flour
2 cups sugar
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp salt
3 eggs beaten
4 large bananas, mashed
8 oz crushed pineapple, not drained
¾ cups melted butter
1 ½ tsp vanilla
Butter and flour for bundt pan

Frosting

4 oz cream cheese
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp milk
2 cups powdered sugar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.  Butter and flour bundt pan, marthastewart.com has a great tutorial that insures your cake will slide out of pan effortlessly.

Stir together flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl.  In a medium bowl mix beaten eggs, bananas, pineapple, butter and vanilla.  Pour egg mixture into dry ingredients and mix just until moist.  Stir in 1 cup of pecans.  Scrape batter into prepared bundt pan and bake for about 1 hour.  Check the cake after 50 minutes by inserting a skewer into the center of the cake and if it comes out with just a few moist crumbs, the cake is done.  Let the cake cool for 15 minutes in the pan on a cooling rack, then invert the cake onto the rack and let it finish cooling completely.

To make the frosting, combine the cream cheese, vanilla and milk with a mixer.  Once it is completely combined start adding the sugar half a cup at a time.  When all of the sugar is incorporated, turn the mixer to the highest setting and whipped the frosting for five minutes.

Place the cake on a cake stand and drizzle with frosting.  Top with remaining half cup of pecans and enjoy!