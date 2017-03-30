Heavy rain headed to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will spread into the area for Friday morning, and the first half of the day will be pretty wet.

Rain will turn more scattered later in the afternoon, and a few thunderstorms will be possible into early evening.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Isolated storms may produce some hail and gusty winds.

Rainfall totals over one-half inch are likely with isolated totals over one inch possible.

The rain will exit before daybreak Saturday morning, and it looks like the Monument Avenue 10k will have dry weather with some sun emerging.

Temperatures will be in the low/mid 50s for 7-8 a.m., and the upper 50s 9-10 a.m.

Afternoon highs will hit around 70°.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Clouds will increase Monday ahead of our next storm system.

Rain will move in later Monday evening and last the first half of Tuesday.

It will warm back into the 70s next week.

Click here for an update-to-date weather conditions.