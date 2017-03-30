× Missing teen last seen at Radford High

RADFORD, Va. — Police have asked for helping finding Rebekah Sisson.

Sisson, 16, was last seen Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Radford High School in Radford, Virginia.

Her last contact was with her mother around 5:15 p.m. that day, according to police.

Sisson was described as a 5 ft. 6 in. white female who weighs 115 pounds.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.