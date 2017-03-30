No charges against driver who fatally struck two kids running to bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – When a Buckingham County school bus driver saw two children dart across Route 15 to catch their school bus, she said she did her best to motion to the children back across the street.

The two children, identified by family as five and six-year-old cousins, either did not see her or ignored the warning.

A truck with 75,000 pounds of mulch onboard was headed northbound on the 55 mph roadway, downhill.

The bus was in the southbound lane, with yellow flashing lights on, as it had not come to a complete stop yet. The red flashing lights and stop sign are triggered when the vehicle comes to a complete stop.

The kids excitedly began to run across the street as the bus approached, and four other kids stayed behind. There were also children of all ages on board the bus, as the rural routes are run for all grades.

The two children died at the scene, at 7:42 a.m., Thursday, March 30.

Skid marks painted the road from the tractor trailer, who could not fight against physics as he tried to bring the fully loaded truck to a stop while traveling downhill.

It was not until he saw the children run out that the driver knew he needed to stop because the bus lights were flashing yellow.

“There are no violations on this,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

The crash team responded and completely investigated the scene. The driver was fully licensed, and there will be no charges, police said.

“The community, school, and local clergy had been deployed at all level of the school system to work through this tragedy with children and employees,” a Buckingham Schools spokesperson said. “The superintendent wants everyone to keep us in prayer during these times.”

This is a developing story.

The truck was traveling north on Rt. 15, which is downhill and 55 mph. There were other kids on bus at the time 2 kids struck. — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) March 30, 2017

Bus driver had on yellow flashing lights. Driver recognized truck would be unable to stop. She motioned for kids to stop. -VSP update — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) March 30, 2017

The truck has been inspected, and it was not overloaded. No charges have been made. ~VSP update. — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) March 30, 2017