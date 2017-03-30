Moroccan Shrimp and Couscous Big Herm style



RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite Big Herm Baskerville stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to whip up his Moroccan Shrimp and Couscous. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Moroccan Shrimp & Couscous

Ingredients

1 10-ounce box couscous prepared

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large yellow onion, finely diced

3 cloves fresh garlic minced

1/2 tsp each kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper divided in half

1 red bell pepper, diced

3/4 cup golden raisins

1 28-ounce can whole tomatoes, drained and roughly chopped

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/4 tsp cayenne

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 lemon, halved

Directions

Prepare the couscous according to the package directions; set aside.

In a large skillet, over medium-low heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 1/4 tsp cayenne. Cover and cook until onion and garlic are softened, 2 to 4 minutes.

Add the bell pepper, raisins and tomatoes cook for 3 minutes more.

Meanwhile, place the shrimp in a bowl and sprinkle with cumin, cinnamon, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Squeeze the lemon over the shrimp and toss.

Add the shrimp (not the liquid) to the tomato mixture. Cook, stirring

occasionally, until the shrimp are pink and cooked through, about 3 minutes.

Fluff the couscous with a fork, divide it among individual plates, and spoon the shrimp over the top.

