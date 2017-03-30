× Missing Henrico taxi driver last seen leaving Omni Hotel

HENRICO, Va. – A Henrico man has been missing since Tuesday, March 28.

Srour A. Al-Hayajneh, 62, was last seen leaving the Omni Richmond Hotel at 100 S. 12th St., according to Richmond Police.

Police described Al-Hayajneh as a white male with a fair complexion, 5’0 tall, with brown eyes and short gray hair, and weighing approximately 177 pounds.

Al-Hayajneh is a taxi driver, who operates a gold 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan with “RVA TAXI” on each side. The vehicle has Virginia license plate H125261.

Anyone who sees Srour A. Al-Hayajneh or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.