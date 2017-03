Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Today, Americans are more burdened by Student Loan Debt than ever. Mark Resnick from Student Loan Freedom stopped by our studio to share a solution to the national crisis. To schedule a FREE consultation you can call 804-729-5701 or visit http://www.studentloanfreedom.com/tv1

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY STUDENT LOAN FREEDOM}