Children killed walking to Buckingham school bus

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — Two children were killed as they walked to their school bus Thursday morning in Buckingham County, according to Virginia State Police.

A tractor-trailer hit the children on Route 15 in Dillwyn.

“At 7:42 a.m., March 30, Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash in Buckingham County. The crash occurred on Route 15 near Baptist Union Road in Dillwyn,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. “A tractor-trailer traveling along Route 15 struck two children approaching a school bus. Both children died at the scene.”

The Virginia State Police crash team is investigating the incident.

The names and ages of the children have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

