Step into Spring with Tim Reid Productions



RICHMOND, Va. – Last year, his Spring Showcase was well received and overwhelmingly successful that he’s bringing it back to the stage. Tim Reid and International Model & Host Salome talked about this year’s event which is going to be bigger and better. They also brought along Designers Travian Vann and Fanny Hickman to preview a few looks from the show. VIP tickets for the event are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available. The 2017 Spring Fashion Showcase presented by Tim Reid’s Legacy Media Institute is Sunday, April 2nd at 3pm at 2804 Decatur St. Building 29 in Richmond. For more information you can visit https://www.trpfashionshow.com/

