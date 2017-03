Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Renew Health and Wellness enjoys helping men and women all over the area live their best lives. Nurse Practitioner Nisha Patel joined us in the studio to share the details behind a number of treatment options offered by the wellness clinic. Renew Health and Wellness is located at 10120 W Broad St Suite F in Glen Allen. For more information you can call 804-447-2332 or visit http://www.renewmetoday.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEW HEALTH AND WELLNESS}