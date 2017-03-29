× Police investigating triple shooting in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a triple shooting in Mosby Court Wednesday.

Officers responded to Accommodation St around 1:20 a.m. for reports of random gunfire. Moments later they received calls that someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found 2 females and 1 male shot. All three were rushed to the hospital.

Officials say 2 of the victims have life threatening injuries and one has non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect.