JP JumPers 3K Autism Awareness Walk & Festival

The JP JumPers and the Richmond Police Department are joining forces for the 3K Autism Awareness Walk and Festival, Sunday, April 2, from 5 pm – 9 pm. Activities start at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 West Broad Street. The 1.8 Mile Walk goes from the Richmond Police Department on Grace Street to the Science Museum.

If you can’t walk bring your lawn chair, wear BLUE and cheer on the Walkers as they make it to the Finish Line, Science Museum. The festival will have Food Trucks, Face painting, Bouncy Houses, Music, Vendors and The “All Blue ” photo takes place after the walk on the front steps of the Science Museum.

The organization’s primary function is raising funds to support the everyday challenges of the special needs community, families, and other charitable organizations.The JP JumPers Foundation was founded by Pam Mines, in honor of her son JP who was diagnosed with Autism. Once JP JumPers was established the community rallied and supported financially and promoted Autism Awareness as well as “JumPing In” for other community/volunteer projects as well. For more details visit http://www.jpjumpersfoundation.org/index.html.