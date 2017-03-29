Chef Ausar makes Magic in The Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. –Executive Chef and Richmond Caterer Ausar AriAnkh, owner of “The Kitchen Magician Catering Company” enjoys creating healthy recipes using fresh ingredients. He joined us in the kitchen to pass along his recipe for Pasta Primavera with Spiralized Vegetables. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/kitchenmagiciancatering/

Spiralized Vegetable Pasta Primavera

Serves 2

2 medium zucchini courgette spiralized

2 medium Yellow Squash courgette spiralized

2 cloves of garlic minced

½ cup capers

1 pinch of Chilli flakes

5 sprigs of fresh thyme chopped

1 cup of Diced tomatoes

1 cup of spaghetti sauce

2 cups of Button Mushrooms quartered

2 Tablespoons of Olive oil

6 Tablespoons of Nutritional yeast

Salt & Pepper to taste

Grated Parmesan Cheese to garnish

Fresh Basil to garnish

Instructions

Add olive oil to coat the bottom of a sauté pan on high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until mushrooms are cooked and deep brown. Add garlic to pan and sauté until caramelized. Add diced tomatoes, chili flakes, capers, spaghetti sauce, fresh thyme, salt and pepper. Simmer for 10 minutes. Remove sauce from heat and pour over spiralized vegetables. Sprinkle nutritional yeast over the pasta and Toss lightly. Garnish plate with grated parmesan and fresh Basil.