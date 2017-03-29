2 teens shot in the head during triple shooting are on life support: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police is asking the community to stop the violence after a triple shooting Wednesday morning left two teens with life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the two teens are on life support at VCU Medical Center.

Those sources confirmed one victim is 15 and the other is 16.

Both teens were outside in Mosby Court at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday when gunfire erupted.

Crime Insider sources said they were both struck in the head.

It was a different day but the violence was all too familiar. The scene was right off Accommodation Street, where paramedics and officers rushed to help the wounded early Wednesday morning.

Police are now preparing for what could be a violent few days.

“We’re going to try to keep the retaliation down, from what occurred last night,” said Richmond Lt. Mike Alston.

Police said an adult woman also suffered a graze wound. During an afternoon press conference, officials indicated that the adult was taking out her trash when she was struck in the crossfire.

The Mosby Court community often bands together after tragedy to condemn the chaos, but police say the community is not serious enough about blocking the bloodshed.

“You brought up that community meeting; let’s talk about that community meeting,” said Lt. Mike Alston. “Six people showed up to that meeting. We have three hundred people in this community and six people showed up. That’s not a team effort.”

The motive for the triple shooting is unclear, and why two teens were hanging out at 1:20 a.m. in the morning on a school night is unknown.

Those are answers detectives are looking for, while those who know the victims fear Wednesday’s violence is just the beginning of another cycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.