Time To *Chill with Cool Cantaloupe Soup



RICHMOND, Va. – Popular Mystery Writer Wendy Sand Eckel enjoys adding great tasting and easy to make recipes between the pages of her books. She was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through how to make her refreshing Chilled Cantaloupe Soup with fresh Lavender Garnish. The recipe will be featured in Wendy’s new project, “The Naming of Cats,” a short story set to be released May 14th. For more information you can visit www.wendysandeckelauthor.com

Chilled Cantaloupe Soup with Lavender Garnish

Makes 4-6 Bowls



3 cups (equals one cantaloupe) chopped fresh cantaloupe

1/2 cup of orange juice

1/2 cup of half & half

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp vanilla

Lavender Sprigs

Combine all ingredients in a blender, blend until smooth. Serve chilled with a sprig of lavender in each glass.

