× Act of kindness saves couple at Target

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A pair of Target employees were recognized after their kind act helped save a couple from falling victim to scammers.

“A couple received a phone call from an unknown subject claiming to be a police officer with a local jurisdiction that had arrested their grandson. The person posing as a police officer explained to the couple that if they wished to get their grandson out of jail, they would need to purchase two Target gift cards of $2,000 apiece,” a Hanover County Sheriff Office’s spokesperson said. “Concerned and wishing to help their grandson, the couple immediately drove to the Mechanicsville Target to purchase the gift cards.”

When the couple tried to buy $4,000 worth of Target gift cards, red flags went up for Target cashier Matthew Drye and co-worker Mariah Thomas.

“[Drye] then questioned the couple as to why they needed two gift cards for that amount of money,” the spokesperson said. “Both Matthew and Mariah explained to the couple that they believed they were being scammed. This simple act of kindness made the couple question their decision and they too recognized they had fallen victim to a heartless scam.”

This week Hanover Sheriff’s Colonel David R. Hines presented Drye and Thomas with Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Challenge Coins.

“As law enforcement officers, we can’t be in all places at all times. It warms my heart to see our citizens go above and beyond to help each other, which in turn acts as another set of eyes and ears for the Sheriff’s Office,” Col. Hines said. “Mr. Drye and Ms. Thomas prove, once again, why Hanover County is such a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The incident happened on January 26.

If you or someone you know fell victim to this scam, call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.