RICHMOND, Va.- Ree Drummond is a Food Network Fan Favorite and is known as “The Pioneer Woman.” Her cookbooks and children’s books have spent more than 130 weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers List. Ree was happy to share the details on her latest venture, “Little Ree,” a new children’s book series. For more information you can visit http://thepioneerwoman.com/ and http://www.harpercollinschildrens.com/Kids/