Doctor charged with killing missing woman, sentenced in child neglect case

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The Chesterfield doctor recently charged with murdering his missing girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday for neglecting their son.

Dr. John Gibbs was convicted of child neglect in November of 2016. Prosecutors said Gibbs left his five-year-old son alone on more than one occasion.

Gibbs was sentenced to five years in prison, with four and a half years suspended. He will serve a total of six months in jail for the crime.

Defense attorney Craig Cooley said he wasn’t surprised by Tuesday’s sentence, but said he will appeal it.

Earlier this month, Gibbs was arrested and charged in the murder of his girlfriend, missing Chesterfield nurse Zulma Pabon.

Pabon, 26, was last seen alive on June 6, 2014.

After more than two years of investigating what was initially a suspicious missing person’s case, investigators concluded Pabon was dead. The case was re-classified as a death investigation, specifically a no-body homicide.

During the sentencing phase of the child neglect case Tuesday, a Chesterfield County judge heard from witnesses who worked on the child neglect case and people who testified to Gibbs character.

Investigators who worked on the case testified that Gibbs admitted to leaving his son alone on two occasions.

During one incident, the boy was found alone near his residence pool complex and police were called.

They learned during the course of the investigation that the child started acting out at daycare and school only after mom went missing. They also said the boy reportedly threatened to kill students and teachers on one occasion, according to school officials.

One investigator also testified that a school official reported that Gibbs appeared to strike his son in the school parking lot. During that alleged incident, Gibbs was picking up his son after getting suspended.

Gibbs defense pointed out no physical injury to the child was ever reported. A social worker who now works with Gibbs son also said the child has shown no signs of trauma.

Gibbs’ sister, who now has custody of his son, also testified Tuesday.

A motions hearing for the Zulma Pabon murder trial has been set for April 11. The trial is expected to last two weeks.