County leaders to vote on indoor sports facility in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County leaders are set to meet Wednesday to consider a proposal for a new indoor sports complex planned for the county.

The 50,000 square-foot facility would be located at Stonebridge, the former Cloverleaf Mall site.

During a Wednesday board meeting, Board of Supervisors will consider a bond to cover around $7.5 million of the financing associated of the new facility.

The financing will allow for the construction of the project to begin.

This new venture is a public private partnership between Richmond Volleyball Club (RVC) and Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation.

The RVC is a non-profit, which originated in 1981, promotes active lifestyles through year-round athletic programs for adults and juniors.

If approved, the indoor sports complex will be another boost in the county's effort to increase sports tourism.

According to the proposal, the addition of the facility would allow RVC to increase their one-day tournaments, which occur almost every weekend from January to May, by approximately 32 teams each day.

Two tournaments alone could net the county about $9 million dollars in economic impact, according to county documents.

RVC would lease most of the building but 5,000 square feet would be used by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation for senior programs and other recreational opportunities.

If the proposal moves forward after a vote by the Board of Supervisors Wednesday, the complex is expected to be completed by December 2017.