RICHMOND, VA – March is Women’s History Month and we’ve featured a lot of stories of strong women. Award winning producer, writer, actress, and fashion designer Esosa E. joined us on the show to talk about her one woman play “The Woman Who Would be King”. It is inspired by the life of Hatshepsut, the first female ruler of Ancient Egypt. She was the fifth Pharaoh of the 18th Dynasty of Egypt and is regarded as one of the greatest women in history. “The Woman Who Would be King” will be on stage at the Anacostia Arts Center in Washington, D.C. Thursday, April 27th and again Saturday, April 29th at 7:30pm. For more information you can visit http://www.womanwhowouldbeking.com/ and https://www.esosae.com/

