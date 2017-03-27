Revolutionary Way of eating to have your cake & eat it too!

RICHMOND, Va – Fun and energetic celebrity authors Markus Rothkranz and Cara Brotman made a stop here in Richmond on their book tour to show us how easy it is to make a tasty and healthy homemade Freezer Chocolate. Their new book, “Love on a Plate: The Gourmet Uncookbook” is chock full of delicious plant-based versions of your favorite foods. For more information you can visit www.healthycookbook.com

Freezer Chocolate

1 Cup Cacao Powder (sifted to remove lumps)

1/4 cup carob powder (sifted to remove lumps)

1/4 to 1/2 cup cashew butter

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla

Mix in in bowl, pour in more mold or dip things in it and put in freezer. Ready in one hour. Eat right away.

