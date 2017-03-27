× Developers sue landlord over Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. — With a canal-front hotel deal in the works, the group behind The Locks development downtown is taking a neighboring landlord to court for allegedly blocking access to an alley that’s needed for the project’s next phase.

North Falls Acquisitions LLC – comprised of Fountain Properties’ Rick Gregory and Tom Papa, and WVS Cos. Jason Vickers-Smith and Richard Souter – is suing three business entities controlled by developer Margaret Freund, who runs Richmond-based Fulton Hill Properties.

At question is access to Pope’s Alley – a 35-foot wide private alley owned by both NFA and one of Freund’s companies, according to a lawsuit filed March 16 in Richmond Circuit Court.

Pope’s Alley is between 1300 E. Byrd St. – one of the remaining plots in the 7-acre Locks development – and Freund’s Lady Bird Hat Factory at 140 Virginia St., where CarMax recently moved in.

The hotel likely would take shape atop a site where an old warehouse building stands.

