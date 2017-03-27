1 wounded in Northside shooting; shell casings litter scene

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was wounded after gunfire erupted on Richmond’s Northside Sunday night.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Garland Avenue just before 11:05 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported an area hospital with injuries that were called not life-threatening.

Police had received several random gunfire calls in the area after the shooting.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew reported seeing numerous shell casings on the ground as detectives searched for clues.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stopppers at 804-780-1000.