Thousands turn out for Maymont Farm reopening: ‘It’s so nice to have it back’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands of people came out to the new and improved Maymont Farm Sunday for the park's grand re-opening festival.

Jane Broadbent and her three-year-old son Harry were eager to come out to the event.

"It's so nice to have it back. We really missed it,” Broadbent said.

The area was closed for nearly a year during the $3 million renovation project. In the barn, crews gutted the inside and put in new stalls that allow people to get closer to animals.

"There's no longer a barrier. There used to be a fence that prevented any hand to nose interaction. Now guests can get right up to the animals,” said Carla Murray with the Maymont Foundation.

There are also renovated restrooms and a new building with two classrooms.

"That'll be available for public programs, birthday parties, educational programs, classes, so that's very exciting,” Murray said.

The farm houses sheep, cows, horses, pigs, bunnies and chickens. This year they have five blackface sheep that arrived from Bush Gardens in Williamsburg.

"Definitely an upgrade. And for us to be able to use this, it's great. I appreciate it,” said Will Hernandez.

The father of two was at the festival with his family.

"We like to go to the Japanese Gardens and look at the fish. We come to the animals to feed the animals, so we use the whole park,” Hernandez said.

Renovations also include a new welcome area, an expanded parking lot and a hand-washing station.

"It's such a great resource. It’s a beautiful area, good farm. We're lucky to have it,” Broadbent said.

Maymont is working on a few projects like a rain garden and bio-retention area, which is funded in part by grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Virginia Environmental Endowment.

Click here to learn more about Maymont Farm. Click here to take a 360-degree tour of the new facility on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.