Va. man dressed as the Joker arrested

WINCHESTER, Va. — Police arrested a “suspicious male” on Friday after receiving several calls that he was walking around dressed as Batman’s nemesis the Joker, wearing a black cape and carrying a sword.

Jeremy Putman, 31, is charged with wearing a mask in public, which is a felony for anyone 16 years or older. Putman can be seen in his mugshot and an officer’s photo with a full face of makeup meant to evoke the popular DC Comics character.

Police said they have received similar reports over the last week, and finally arrested Putnam around 2 p.m. on the 2600 block of South Pleasant Valley Road. They don’t believe there are additional suspects.