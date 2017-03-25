Warmer temperatures are back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It finally feels like Spring again! Highs hit 70° in Richmond on Friday and will be close to 80° Saturday.

Over the past ten days, many of the highs were well below normal.

Overnight lows were pretty cold as well with multiple days in the 20s.

We will be in and out of the clouds the next few days, which will hinder the warming a bit, but highs will still be well above normal through mid-week. Cooler weather will return Thursday and Friday, but those temperatures will just be closet to normal. It looks like we will be back in the 70s next weekend.

The last time we:

Hit 80° was 81° on March 1.

Had three consecutive days of 70s was February 23, 24 & 25.

Had over three straight days of 70s was October 16-21, when highs ranged from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

