Richmond students rewarded with VIP tickets to see Migos at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of Huguenot High School students received the VIP treatment Friday night when they were rewarded with free tickets to see Atlanta rap trio Migos.

The three students were rewarded for their hard work in school by 9th District Councilman Mike Jones, the Altria Theater, and the show’s promoter.

“The biggest reason, we wanted to make sure that young kids in the Richmond metropolitan area are encouraged to go after life,” said Jones. “I know some of the kids that are coming out, they are focused on going to college. Some of them are going to the military, but they all want to do something with their life.”

In fact, all three students said they would like to be entrepreneurs.

Courtney Rose said she would like to be an accountant and own her own business. Tyshon Starks said he would like begin his own dental practice. And Shu’qiyra Asa said she is determined to be a mental health phycologist and start her own practice.

The hip hop fans said they were blown away when they learned they would be the special guests of the Migos. That’s right, not only did they have free tickets, they also had VIP passes to meet the group backstage.

Chesapeake native and promoter, James Walker, also left the students will some inspiration and words of encouragement to keep up their good work.

"My message to you all is… whatever you face, just make sure you don’t give up,” said Walker. “You’re going to have trials and tribulations in life, but at the end of the day… as long as you learn and push through it, you will make.”