Woman violently attacked in parking lot near Henrico Police HQ: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are searching for the suspects involved in a violent attack on a woman in a Henrico parking lot Thursday night.

Investigators say it happened in a parking lot in the 8000 block of Shrader Road.

The parking lot is actually located in the Big Lots shopping plaza on Broad Street and across the street from Henrico Police headquarters.

According to detectives, the victim was walking to her vehicle around 10:30 p.m. That’s when Investigators say the woman was beaten while putting some items in her car.

​Police did not specify the victim’s injuries, but said she had obvious signs of injury.

CBS 6 reporter Sandra Jones spoke with Gabby Mendoza who frequents the nearby Shrader lanes.

Mendoza said she was really disappointed to hear a woman was allegedly assaulted in that area.

"At the end of the day, you have to be careful no matter where you go because that could happen to anybody,” she said. “You could be living in the same area for five years, 10 years, 15 years and you could be going to the same store every day. And you could have a set schedule. And no matter what happens, you could have somebody come up and try and hit you, attack you, rob you or even something worse."

Police said they are still investigating if it was a random attack or if the suspects knew the victim.

Investigators said the victim was unable to give a suspect description after the attack.

​If you can help detectives solve this case, call Henrico police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.