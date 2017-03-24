Help find these missing Richmond children

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 20 children are currently reported missing in Richmond by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Scroll down to see photos of the missing children whose pictures appear on the NCMEC website. The narratives and information about the missing children were provided by the NCMECl. To read more about the missing children whose photos are not featured, click here.
Jamal Abdul’Faruq
Missing Since: April 16, 1990
Missing From: Richmond, VA
DOB: Aug 12, 1982
Age: Now 34
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair: Color Black
Eye: Color Brown
Jamal’s photo is shown age-progressed to 31 years. Jamal, who was 7 years old at the time of his disappearance, and his brother, who was 8 years old at the time, were last seen playing in their neighborhood. Jamal’s brother was later found murdered in a landfill south of Richmond but Jamal has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a black Batman T-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a grey and red fleece baseball jacket.
Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.
Katrell Barksdale
Missing Since: Mar 3, 2017
Missing From: Richmond, VA
Age: Now 15
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 115 lbs
Katrell was last seen March 3, 2017. He has a chipped front tooth and a scar above his left eye.
Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.
Alex Bolanos-Martinez
Missing Since: Dec 17, 2007
Missing From: Richmond, VA
DOB: Jan 27, 2006
Age: Now 11
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Alex’s photo is shown age-progressed to 5 years. He may be in the company of his mother. They may have traveled to North Carolina, Tennessee, or Veracruz, Mexico.
Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.
Zakira Brown
Missing Since: Mar 28, 2016
Missing From: Richmond, VA
Age: Now 16
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’4″
Weight: 125 lbs
She was last seen on March 28, 2016. She was last seen wearing a blue fleece jacket, blue jeans, and blue pumas.
Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.
Casey Campbell
Missing Since: Nov 28, 2016
Missing From: Richmond, VA
DOB: Sep 22, 1999
Age: Now 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’1″
Weight: 148 lbs
Casey may wear glasses. Her ears and lip are pierced.
Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.
Kylah Cooper
Missing Since: Mar 20, 2017
Missing From: Richmond, VA
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’3″
Weight: 150 lbs
Kylah was last seen March 20, 2017. She was wearing black shoes.
Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.
Bartholaqua Crews
Missing Since: Jun 6, 2016
Missing From: Richmond, VA
Age: Now 16
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 150 lbs
Bartholaqua was last seen June 6, 2016. She was wearing a one piece black jumpsuit and black wedge style shoes.
Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.
T Mar Green
Missing Since: Jul 16, 2016
Missing From: Richmond, VA
Age: Now 16
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’3″
Weight: 100 lbs
T Mar was last seen July 16, 2016. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and carrying a blue book bag.
Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.
Starr Jackson
Missing Since: Jun 3, 2016
Missing From: Richmond, VA
Age: Now 16
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 140 lbs
Gerrod Williams
Missing Since: Sep 11, 2015
Missing From: Richmond, VA
Age: Now 15
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 120 lbs
Gerrod was last seen September 11, 2015. He may still be in the local area.
Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.