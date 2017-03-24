Help find these missing Richmond children

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 20 children are currently reported missing in Richmond by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Scroll down to see photos of the missing children whose pictures appear on the NCMEC website. The narratives and information about the missing children were provided by the NCMECl. To read more about the missing children whose photos are not featured, click here.

Jamal Abdul’Faruq

Missing Since: April 16, 1990

Missing From: Richmond, VA

DOB: Aug 12, 1982

Age: Now 34

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair: Color Black

Eye: Color Brown

Jamal’s photo is shown age-progressed to 31 years. Jamal, who was 7 years old at the time of his disappearance, and his brother, who was 8 years old at the time, were last seen playing in their neighborhood. Jamal’s brother was later found murdered in a landfill south of Richmond but Jamal has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a black Batman T-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a grey and red fleece baseball jacket.

Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.

Katrell Barksdale





Missing Since: Mar 3, 2017

Missing From: Richmond, VA

Age: Now 15

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 115 lbs

Katrell was last seen March 3, 2017. He has a chipped front tooth and a scar above his left eye.

Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.



Alex Bolanos-Martinez

Missing Since: Dec 17, 2007

Missing From: Richmond, VA

DOB: Jan 27, 2006

Age: Now 11

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Alex’s photo is shown age-progressed to 5 years. He may be in the company of his mother. They may have traveled to North Carolina, Tennessee, or Veracruz, Mexico.

Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.

Zakira Brown

Missing Since: Mar 28, 2016

Missing From: Richmond, VA

Age: Now 16

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 125 lbs

She was last seen on March 28, 2016. She was last seen wearing a blue fleece jacket, blue jeans, and blue pumas.

Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.

Casey Campbell



Missing Since: Nov 28, 2016

Missing From: Richmond, VA

DOB: Sep 22, 1999

Age: Now 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 148 lbs

Casey may wear glasses. Her ears and lip are pierced.

Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.

Kylah Cooper

Missing Since: Mar 20, 2017

Missing From: Richmond, VA

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 150 lbs

Kylah was last seen March 20, 2017. She was wearing black shoes.

Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.



Bartholaqua Crews

Missing Since: Jun 6, 2016

Missing From: Richmond, VA

Age: Now 16

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 150 lbs



Bartholaqua was last seen June 6, 2016. She was wearing a one piece black jumpsuit and black wedge style shoes.

Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.



T Mar Green



Missing Since: Jul 16, 2016

Missing From: Richmond, VA

Age: Now 16

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 100 lbs



T Mar was last seen July 16, 2016. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and carrying a blue book bag.

Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.



Starr Jackson



Missing Since: Jun 3, 2016

Missing From: Richmond, VA

Age: Now 16

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 140 lbs



Gerrod Williams



Missing Since: Sep 11, 2015

Missing From: Richmond, VA

Age: Now 15

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 120 lbs



Gerrod was last seen September 11, 2015. He may still be in the local area.

Call 1-800-THE-LOST or Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.