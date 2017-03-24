Video shows wild West End crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- It was a wild and scary scene for drivers in Henrico's West End Thursday night when a driver lost control of his car at the intersection of West Broad Street and Gaskins Road.

Video of the incident, captured off another driver's dashboard camera, showed a car spin out of control as it turned from eastbound Broad to northbound Gaskins near Golden Corral.

"I was leaving a nice, peaceful, good car meet -- not like you see in the movies -- at Advanced Auto," the driver who recorded the video said. "I was looping around to see if the guy in the left turning lane with his hazards on needed a hand. When getting there, I saw the orange Scion FR-S turn at the light and do what you see in the video."

What he saw, was the car go over the median and end up in on-coming traffic.

The driver quickly swerved back over the median again and returned to the proper lane, but in doing so it appeared his car struck another vehicle that was headed north on Gaskins Road.

After impact, the driver drove back over the median a third time, and sped off headed south on Gaskins before turning right onto West Broad Street.

This incident happened at about 10:10 p.m.

"The juvenile driver of the vehicle that lost control was charged with reckless driving," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "There were no injuries reported."

Anyone with details about the incident -- or any other incident in their community -- can submit news tips or videos here.