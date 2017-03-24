× Dick’s Sporting Goods to open at Willow Lawn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A sports retail giant and a new-to-market salad chain are the latest additions to a Henrico shopping mall.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is taking over 47,000 square feet at the Shops at Willow Lawn, representatives of the shopping center announced Thursday. The location would be the Pennsylvania-based retailer’s sixth in the Richmond market.

Dick’s will fill space currently occupied by A.C. Moore a few storefronts down from the Kroger along Willow Lawn Drive. It is looking to open during summer 2018.

A.C. Moore will move into 18,000 square feet of renovated space between the Ross Dress for Less and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, according to Henrico County planning documents. The arts and crafts retailer plans to open in its new location during early fall 2017.

Willow Lawn adds to Dick’s area locations in Short Pump Town Center, Stony Point Fashion Park, Chesterfield Plaza in Midlothian, the Creeks at Virginia Center in Glen Allen and Hancock Village Shopping Center near Woodlake.

