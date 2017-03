RICHMOND, Va. – One local retailer has directly impacted the lives of 20,000 artisans in 30 developing countries around the world. Doug Dirks and Amir Chaman from Bunyaad Rugs joined us during our LIVE show to fill us in on the Bunyaad Rug Event, which will feature a selection of tribal, bokhara and persian rugs. The Bunyaad Rug event continues through Sunday, March 26th at Ten Thousand Villages in Carytown. For more information you can visit http://www.tenthousandvillages.com/